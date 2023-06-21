Madhya Pradesh: No one can pressurise me for tickets, says Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With Congress leaders lining up for tickets for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year, party's state unit chief Kamal Nath made it clear that he would decide candidates on the basis of survey reports only.

Kamal Nath said no one can pressurise him for ticket. He also stated that he is not the kind of leader who can be influenced by someone easily.

Read Also Yoga Day 2023: 6 Quick Yoga Asanas For Glowing Skin

Kamal Nath made this statement while responding to media persons in Shajapur district, about finalisation of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. "See, no can pressurise me and no one can influence me. Tickets would be decided only on the basis of surveys," he said.

BJP made the Madhya Pradesh a 'corruption state'

Meanwhile, the Congress leader hit out at the ruling BJP alleging that it has made the Madhya Pradesh a 'corruption state'. "Entrepreneurs are not willing to invest in Madhya Pradesh because of corruption. When I was CM, I spoke to several businessmen and what they replied was shocking to me. Entrepreneurs said they do not trust on Madhya Pradesh government, which is why they do not want to invest here," he added.

Read Also Yoga Day 2023: Bhopalis Perform Yoga Asanas At Boat Club

Earlier, Kamal Nath served as commerce minister

Kamal Nath, who has long experience of running businesses and also served as commerce minister earlier, said, "Business won't come from demand, but we have to attract the entrepreneurs. And for attracting for business, we have to make a business-friendly situation in Madhya Pradesh."