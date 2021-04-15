Madhya Pradesh: RSS workers donate 25 trolley wood for cremation in Ratlam

RATLAM: To meet the shortage of logs for pyre at the Bhaktan Ki Bawdi situated crematorium, RSS workers donated 25 trolleys of firewood.

The firewood was sent by RSS units in Dharad, Rupakheda, Bilpank, Simlawada, Mathuri, Bangrod, Shivpur, Palduna, Hatnara, Panched and Nagra villages.

Management of the Mukti dham had drawn attention towards shortage of logs for the final rites.