Madhya Pradesh: RSS workers donate 25 trolley wood for cremation in Ratlam

RATLAM: To meet the shortage of logs for pyre at the Bhaktan Ki Bawdi situated crematorium, RSS workers donated 25 trolleys of firewood.
The firewood was sent by RSS units in Dharad, Rupakheda, Bilpank, Simlawada, Mathuri, Bangrod, Shivpur, Palduna, Hatnara, Panched and Nagra villages.
Management of the Mukti dham had drawn attention towards shortage of logs for the final rites.
Last rites of SDOP
Meanwhile, final rites of SDO Police Ratlam rural Mansingh Chouhan was held at Bhaktan Ki Bawdi crematorium.
Ratlam Police paid floral tributes to the police officer and accorded guard of honour wearing PPE Kit. SP Gaurav Tiwari was also present. SDOP rural Chouhan had died on Wednesday at the Government Medical college Covid-19 hospital during treatment of Covid-19.
Minister appeals to people to donate oxygen cylinders
Ratlam district Covid-19 in-charge state finance minister Jagdish Devda on Thursday appealed to the people to donate oxygen cylinders to save the lives of corona patients. He has released a mobile number: 9826042271-- on which donors can reach him. Official press release added that those who use oxygen cylinder for welding or other purposes may come forward for donation.
