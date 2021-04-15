Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam Medical College staff mumbo jumbo over jab irks kin of corona patient

ALOT (RATLAM DISTRICT): The kin of corona patients in Alot, which ha srecorded over 50 cases during the second wave of Covid-19, are a concerned lot.

Due to lack of proper facilities at Alot the patients are admitted to the Ratlam Medical College which is over 100 km away. But the inconvenience of the patients and their kin does not end here as the patients are facing difficulties due to the rampant irregularities at the hospitals.

One such kin a municipal council staff Harsh Bhati admitted his father of in Ratlam Medical College on being Corona positive.