Madhya Pradesh: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on his two-day visit to Indore. He will arrive in the city on September 21.

Sources said that he would not participate in any public programme and would also not hold any public programme because of COVID-19.

Prant Sanghchalak Prakash Shastri told journalists on Saturday that Bhagwat would meet distinguished people of Indore. He will also interact with academicians of the city, Shashtri said.

Bhagwat will also meet with youths who are successful in field entrepreneurships.

Malwa region is known as a pocket borough of the RSS and the BJP. It is expected that Bhagwat would also hold a review meeting of RSS post bearers of Malwa region and would discuss the future plan.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 12:36 PM IST