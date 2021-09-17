Indore: Two held for printing fake documents with mobile application

Indore: The police, on Friday, arrested two persons for printing fake documents with the help of a mobile application in the Banganga area. The accused used to print the documents within two minutes for only Rs 150. The printer and computer, glossy paper and so forth were seized from the accused and they are being questioned further.

Banganga police station-in-charge Rajendra Soni said that Ram Sakhla of Harda had lodged a police complaint that two persons—named Ajay Heere and Pradeep—were involved in printing fake documents. When the complainant took an Aadhaar card of a girl and told them to change the photo, the accused changed the photo on the card within minutes. They charged Rs 150 for printing the fake documents. The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigations.

The police team reached the shop, named Priyanshi Online Shop, and arrested the accused from there. They used to print or make fake voter’s ID cards, caste certificates, mark-sheets, Ayushman cards and so forth—each within two minutes. They were printing or preparing the fake documents with the help of a mobile application.

The accused are permanent residents of Harda district and were staying separately in rented accommodations in the city for the past few months. The police have also seized their mobile phones. They are being questioned about the documents which they have printed, so far, and the information about the people who came to them for receiving fake documents is also being gathered by the police.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 11:33 PM IST