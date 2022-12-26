Madhya Pradesh: Rs 5 crore to be approved for Mirchi Mandi development, says Darshan Singh Chowdhary

Representative Image | File

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Kisan Morcha, state president, Darshan Singh Chowdhary while addressing a press conference said that the BJP-led centre and state remain steadfast in working for the farmers and lying emphasis on zero budget natural farming, natural farming and cow-based organic farming. Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZNBF) raising crops without using any fertilisers and pesticides or any other external material.

He added that the government has also waived off loans of farmers and interest component on farm loans. Rs 5 crore will be approved for the development and renovation of Bediya Mirchi Mandi, Asia’s second-largest Mirchi Mandi.

Villagers in tribal-dominated Junapani village complain of having no access to electricity since India's independence. He assured district president Mahesh Gurjar that detailed information would be collected from the village in order to provide an uninterrupted electricity supply.

Elaborating on ‘Chalo Khet Ki Aur’ campaign (under Land Nutrition Scheme), he added that 75,000 farmers will be linked with the campaign and a target has been set for cow-based organic farming in 75 thousand acres of agricultural land.

‘Kisan Gaurav Rath Yatra’ will be taken out in each Assembly, while creating public awareness about natural farming and ZNBF.

Training cum awareness camp on organic and natural farming will be organised to sensitise farmers about organic and natural farming and their applications. State vice president of BJP Kisan Morcha Rajendra Singh Rajput, state minister Ravi Ravalia, district treasurer BhagwanPatiyan and others were present.