Madhya Pradesh: Rs 45 crore electricity works to be done in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A Vidyut Panchayat was organised in the city's private garden complex on Tuesday. State Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur was the chief guest at the event. She said that the central and state governments are doing a lot of work for the welfare of the common people. Both governments are also working for major changes in the energy sector. She said development works worth Rs 45 crore under RDSS including grid, lines, transformer, cabling, capacity expansion etc would be done in the Mhow Assembly constituency.

People were urged to get the benefit of the Vidyut Panchayat, by registering their power-related complaints.

Giving a welcome speech, Dr DN Sharma, superintendent engineer of Madhya Pradesh West Region Electricity Distribution Company said that the power company is making every possible effort to provide excellent services to all consumers, urban and rural as well as agricultural consumers in the area. Under the Atal Kisan Jyoti Yojana and Atal Griha Jyoti Yojana, a subsidy of up to 92 per cent of the bill amount is being provided to thousands of consumers. More than 400 consumers of the Mhow Assembly constituency, people's representatives and people associated with consumer organisations participated in the Vidyut Panchayat.

