Madhya Pradesh: Fresh auction of shops at Malwa Complex in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): More than 140 shops were constructed by the Mhow Cantonment Board in Malwa Complex near the Agrasen intersection and the shops were rented by the board administration on a lease of 30 years to the citizens of Mhow to run businesses, office, and shops. The lease period of 30 years of these shops has been completed.

Cantonment board office superintendent Satish Agarwal said that after the lease period of over 140 shops in Malwa Complex is over, the board administration is going to start the process of auctioning the shops afresh in the month of February. Agarwal said that this time the auction of these shops will be done offline. For this tenders will have to be filled. The board administration fixed the basic price for every shop. According to the new cantonment rule, whoever will be allotted the shop in the auction, will be given a lease for 5 years.

The shops of Malwa Complex will be auctioned every 5 years. These shops will be auctioned online. According to the information received, all the shops of the Cantonment Board running on rent in the Cantonment area will also be auctioned according to the same rules and their basic price will be fixed. It is worth mentioning that earlier these shops were leased for 30 years, but according to the new Cantonment Rules, a provision for a lease of up to 5 years has been made in the new act. According to the new rule, the revenue of the Cantonment board will increase.

