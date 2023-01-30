News Diary Mhow: Gandhi's death anniversary observed at Ambedkar University

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary was observed at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Social Sciences (BRAUSS) in Mhow on Monday. Wreaths were laid on Gandhi's statue installed at the University campus on Monday to mark his death anniversary.

Officiating vice-chancellor of the university Prof DK Verma, Prof Sunil Goyal, Controller of Finance Ninama, Assistant Professor Pradeep Kumar, Dr Sheetal Jha, Dr Dhanraj Dongre, Dr Kaushalendra Verma, Dr PC Bansal, Dr Deepak Karbhari and other faculty and staff members of the university were present on the occasion. Garlands of cotton thread symbolising Gandhi's charkha were offered to the statue of Gandhi. A two-minute silence was observed by all present, following which the guests threw light on the life of Gandhi and urged the people present to follow the ideals of Gandhi.

Man dies of cardiac arrest

A 32-year-oldresident of Krishi Vihar Colony Police Station, Kishanganj, died due to cardiac arrest while playing cricket on the field near Mhow-Indore Road on Sunday. Mhow police said that the deceased was playing cricket with his teammates. The person was taken to a private hospital on complaint of chest pain, but the doctors declared him brought dead. Mhow police has begun an investigation on the incident.

Heritage train service comes to a halt

Indore Mhow Rail Yatri Sangh has organised a programme of distribution of sweets at Mhow railway station on Tuesday, after Western Railway’s Ratlam division stopped the operation of heritage and passenger train on metre gauge section from January 31.

Indore Mhow Rail Yatri Sangh convenor Anil Dholi said that the expansion work of Mhow railway station was stalled for a long time, the main reason being the metre gauge track. Due to many technical problems, the development of the railway station was not being done.

With the decision of Western Railway to stop the metre gauge heritage and passenger trains from January 31, the development work can now be done with ease. For this, Indore Mhow Rail Yatri Sangh was struggling for a long time. Sweets will be distributed to passengers as a mark of victory.

