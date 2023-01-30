Ujjain: City marks Gandhiji’s death anniversary

Floral tributes being paid at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In Vikram University, on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a special lecture focused on Indian thought tradition and Mahatma Gandhi was organised in Maharaja Jiwajirao Library premises here on Monday. Senior litterateur Prof Tribhuvannath Shukla of Jabalpur was the chief guest of the programme. It was presided over by Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, vice chancellor of Vikram University. A floral tribute was offered to the statue of Gandhi by observing mass silence on the library premises.

Prof Shukla said that India can be known through Gandhi's works and writings. His thoughts have the same effect as mantras. In India, a system of life dependent on religion has been given to everyone. Gandhi lived a similar life. He has shown the path of duty through his conduct. Gandhiji proved that the ancient literature of India is the code of conduct for our lives. Everything can be proved by imbibing Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Ramcharitmanas. He was the ultimate Vaishnava. He had faith in Satchidananda. Following his thoughts, we can be free from our limited circles, pettiness and arrogance. Gandhi's journey is a journey from me to us. He reached from man to Mahatma and from Mahatma to divinity.

Prof Pandey said in the presidential address that Mahatma Gandhi has described intoxication as a curse. At present, there is a need to follow the path of self-reliance, unity and self-governance as told by him. We should be free from all kinds of evils including dowry. The programme was conducted by Arjun Singh Chandel and a vote of thanks was given by Dr Ajay Sharma.

Senior colourist Shripad Joshi was the chief guest on the occasion of the release of ‘Sadbhavna Smarika 2022’ at Bharatiya Gyanpith.

He said that Sadbhavna Smrika is a document which has the potential to bring ideological revolution. While presiding over the function, freedom fighter Prem Narayan Nagar said that events like Akhil Bhartiya Sadbhavna Lecture Series are the need of today's society. Sadhbhavna Smrika is a compilation of views expressed by eminent speakers invited from different parts of the country in the 20th Akhil Bhartiya Sadhbhavna Lecture Series.

The special guest of the ceremony, former joint director of education BK Sharma said that the thoughts expressed in the Sadhbhavna lecture are an invaluable heritage of the society. The souvenir will surely be successful in its purpose. It has been edited by Sandeep Kulshrestha. The souvenir was reviewed by senior litterateur Dr Pushpa Chaurasia. The welcome address was given by Dr Neelam Mahadik.

On the occasion of Gandhiji’s death anniversary, National Peace Day, the religious heads of Ujjain shared the stage together at Catholic Church, Ujjain and shared views on peace.

