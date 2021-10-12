e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Covaxin approved for children between 2-18: ReportsMaharashtra government SOPs for cinema theatres: 50% occupancy; no food and drinks inside screening
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 12:39 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 3.2 cr unaccounted cash seized from 2 train passengers

After the cash seizure on Sunday night, the two persons were detained, officials said.
PTI
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Unaccounted cash worth Rs 3.20 crore was seized from two persons in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district while they were travelling in a train from Mumbai to Varanasi, police said on Tuesday.

After the cash seizure on Sunday night, the two persons were detained, they said.

Following a tip-off, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) with the help of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force searched two coaches of the Mahanagari Express.

They seized currency notes worth 3.20 crore from two passengers, who were carrying the money in the denomination of Rs 2,000 in three trolley bags, Khandwa's GRP in-charge Babita Katheria said.

The duo did not have any supporting documents for the currency notes, she said.

The DRI officials took the two persons along with them to Indore for questioning and further probe into the case, she added.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Teachers concerned to face action, if schools do not open on time

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 12:39 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal