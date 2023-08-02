 Madhya Pradesh: Rs 30.50L Distributed Among 41 PMAY Beneficiaries Mahidpur
Bhopal’s programme was also broadcast live at Mahidpur Council’s office.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 10:39 PM IST
Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant boost to the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Mahidpur, MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan spearheaded the distribution of funds worth Rs 30.50 lakh among 41 beneficiaries. The event was organised as part of the PMAY Yojana programme at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal, where funds were disbursed to one lakh beneficiaries of the state. Bhopal’s programme was also broadcast live at Mahidpur Council’s office.

PMAY is a flagship housing scheme launched by the Indian government to provide affordable housing to economically weaker sections of the society, including urban and rural dwellers.

MLA Chauhan personally handed over funds and certificates to the beneficiaries, symbolising a moment of hope and fulfilment for those who dream of having their own homes. Twenty beneficiaries received the second instalment of Rs 20 lakh, while another 21 beneficiaries were granted the third instalment of Rs 10.50 lakh. This distribution marked a significant step towards the realisation of the beneficiaries' aspirations to own safe and secure homes.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan expressed his dedication to the welfare and development of Mahidpur residents. Municipal president Nanibai Omprakash Mali, CMO Chandrashekhar Sonis, vice-president Rajaram Kahar, councillor Jagdishchand Rathore and others were also present.

