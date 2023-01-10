e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Rs 2.29 Lakh fine on truck owner for illegal sand transportation in Guna

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 03:55 AM IST
Representative Image |
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Mining department has imposed a fine of Rs 2.29 lakh on the owner of a truck-dumper for illegal transportation of sand in Guna district. The vehicle owner Birbal Mehta has been asked to deposit the penalty amount.

As per the reports, a team of the mining department intercepted a truck-dumper illegally transporting sand and gravels in an area under Ruthiyai police station jurisdiction on December 3.

The dumper driver Kaluram Guru, a resident of Musakhedi- Bamori was asked to produce transit permission and relevant documents for transporting sand weighing 16 cubic meters.

Upon failing to produce documents, the authorities confiscated the vehicle and registered a case under MP Mineral Rules (Prevention of illegal mining, transportation and storage) Rules 2022.

After scrutinizing documents, the district collector instructed the mining officer to impose a fine of Rs 2.29 lakh on the vehicle owner Birbal Mehta for illegal sand mining, storage and transportation. The vehicle will be released after the fine is paid. 

