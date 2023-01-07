Madhya Pradesh: Order issued to confiscate vehicle for black-marketing of Public Distribution System foodgrain in Guna

Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Frank Noble A issued orders to confiscate a vehicle used for black-marketing of foodgrain meant for distribution under PDS.

As per a report, in an effort to curb black marketing of foodgrain under the Public Distribution System (PDS), police had seized at least 23 sacks of rice meant for distribution under PDS from a vehicle (MP 08 GA 2293) parked outside a goodown located on four lane bypass on September 22, 2021. The driver named Ankit Namdev and cleaner Sidhhant Kori were apprehended.

Upon searching the godown, 355 sacks of rice, 60 sacks of millet, 14 sacks of wheat and 14 jute bundles meant for PDS were seized. Vehicle owner OmprakashPrajapati, a resident of old Cantt Guna, fair price shop salesman Priyanshu Sharma and goodown owner Ghanshyam Sahu were booked under Sections 420, 409 and 120B of Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 7 of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 at Cantt police station.

In the above case, the vehicle and the goodown owner failed to produce any relevant documents for possession of PDS grains in such a large quantity. It was revealed that salesman Priyanshu was responsible for the alleged black marketing of the PDS/ rationed grains.

As per the collector, the act is a violation of clause 13(2) of Public Distribution System Control Order 2015. He issued orders to confiscate the vehicle used for black-marketing of PDS grains under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Standing committee formed for nagar palika polls in Guna