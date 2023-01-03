Madhya Pradesh: Standing committee formed for nagar palika polls in Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): State election commission (SEC) announced the election for urban bodies in 2022. The commission issued an order to form a standing committee under the collector and district officer Frank Nobel A at the urban body, 2022 Radhogarh Vijaypur.

A standing committee was formed at the district level in which the collector, Guna district election officer including superintendent of police(SP) Pankaj Shrivastava with government officials were present.

In the standing committee, Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Indian National Congress (INC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC), including recognised political parties were present.