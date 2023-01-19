Madhya Pradesh: Rs 131 lakh approved for constructing new SDM office in Sanawad

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Rs 131 lakh approved for constructing new SDM office in Sanawad

MLAs efforts bear fruit

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 09:08 PM IST
Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): The efforts of MLA Sachin Birla, Barwah Assembly constituency have borne fruits as approval for the construction of a new SDM office at a total cost of Rs 131 lakhs has been granted.

Residents have now for a long time been demanding an SDM office with upgraded facilities and the MLA raised the issue with the state government. The ministry of revenue has sanctioned Rs 131 lakh for the construction of a new and well-equipped SDM office in the Barwah assembly constituency.

Govind Singh Rajput, minister of revenue and transport department has sent a letter of approval of Rs 131 lakh to MLA Birla. Expressing gratitude MLA said that the SDM office in Barwah is dilapidated hence the construction of a new office is much needed to facilitate the smooth functioning of office-related works.

He added that a demand for approval for Rs 2 crore for funding for furniture and equipment in Barwaha, Sanawad, Bediya tehsil offices was also made. The revenue minister has assured fulfilment of all demands at the earliest.

Municipal president Rakesh Gupta, vice president Rajesh Jaiswal, BJP district general secretary Mahim Thakur, BJP Nagar Mandal president Chandrapal Singh Tomar, rural mandal president Laxman Kag, Kisan Morcha district president Mahesh Gurjar and local leader Jitendra Surana and Ganesh Patel expressed gratitude to the MLA for getting approval. 

