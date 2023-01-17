Madhya Pradesh: Mhow-Sanawad, Heritage train to stop running

Representational image |

Indore\Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Due to gauge conversion work of the Mhow-Sanawad section of the Indore-Khandwa gauge conversion project, trains running in the section will be stopped.

According to official information, the gauge conversion work in the Mhow-Khandwa meter gauge section of Ratlam division is going on. Under this, gauge conversion work from Khandwa to Sanawad has been completed, while work on the Sanawad to Mhow section has to be done. For this purpose, Railway will stop the operation of trains running in this section.

Accordingly, the operation of train No. 52965/52966 Mhow-Kalakund-Mhow Heritage Train will remain closed from 30th January 2023 till further order. The operation of train number 09173 Mhow-Omkareshwar Road Special Passenger will also be closed from January 31 till further order. The operation of train number 09174 Omkareshwar Road-Mhow Special Passenger will also be closed from February 1 till further order.

