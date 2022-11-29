Madhya Pradesh: Rs 100 crore development works begin in Ratlam

Representative Image |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Many big development projects are going to take shape in Ratlam city. Along with the progress of the construction works of Transport Nagar, Gold Complex, the construction work of the auditorium is also beginning. Ratlam urban MLA Chaitanya Kashyap and district collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi on Monday jointly inspected land for other projects to start the major ambitious project of the city.

MLA and collector inspected the under-construction Transport Nagar project at Salakhedi and saw the implementation status on the map. At the same time, after the joint visit of the city MLA and Collector, the construction work of the auditorium is also going to begin from today. /// The city will soon get the facility of stadium and modern bus stand Not only Gold Complex Transport Nagar, Super Specialty Center in Medical College, Nursing College Trauma Center and Auditorium, along with the Saari Cluster, new sports stadium in Banjali area at a cost of Rs 15 crores and modern bus stand in Khachrod Road area to Ratlam city will be develop. Collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi said that there is a need for a new modern playground in the city, for which 4 hectares of land has been selected in the Banjali area. At the same time, land is also being marked for a modern bus stand in Khachrod Road area.