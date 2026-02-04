Indore News: Woman Arrested For Supplying Drugs With Help Of Women, Minor Boys | Representative

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was arrested for her involvement in drug trafficking and around 62 grams of brown sugar was seized from her possession on Wednesday. Police claimed that she used to supply drugs in the city with the help of minor boys and the women to mislead the police.

According to DCP (zone-1) Krishan Lalchandani, the woman named Munni Bai was arrested and Rs 11000 in cash was recovered from her possession.

The seized brown sugar is estimated to be worth around Rs 6.3 lakh in the international market. During investigation, it was found that Munni Bai used minor children and other women to supply drugs to the drug users in the city. The gang sold brown sugar in small packets, known as tokens, at around Rs 1,000 per packet.

While probing her network, police also arrested two more accused, Dolly and Vikas, both residents of Dwarkapuri area of the city. They used to buy drugs from Munni Bai and supplied them in their locality. Police also found that Munni Bai has a criminal history and a case under the NDPS Act was registered against her about one and a half years ago. Further investigation into the drug network is ongoing.