Indore News: Woman Arrested For Supplying Drugs With Help Of Women, Minor Boys

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 11:31 PM IST
Indore News: Woman Arrested For Supplying Drugs With Help Of Women, Minor Boys

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was arrested for her involvement in drug trafficking and around 62 grams of brown sugar was seized from her possession on Wednesday. Police claimed that she used to supply drugs in the city with the help of minor boys and the women to mislead the police.  

According to DCP (zone-1) Krishan Lalchandani, the woman named Munni Bai was arrested and Rs 11000 in cash was recovered from her possession.

