 Indore News: Mahashivratri Preparations Intensify Across City
The day will begin with Brahma Muhurat Aarti at 3 am, followed by Shivarchana and Abhishek Mahotsav from 4 am. Divya Shringar Darshan will be held from 5 pm, while Sandhya Aarti will take place at 6 pm. A special Shastriya Sangeet Nisha, a unique tradition being performed at Bhooteshwar Mahadev Mandir for the past 88 years, will begin at 7 pm, drawing music lovers and devotees alike.

Updated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 11:23 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With Mahashivratri falling on February 15, preparations have begun across Indore, with special focus on the revered Bhooteshwar Mahadev Mandir, one of the city’s prominent centres of faith.

Along with Bhooteshwar, several other major Shiva temples in the city have also intensified preparations, signalling a citywide spiritual build-up.

Temple authorities at Shri GendeshwarDwadash Jyotirlinga Temple, Shri Pashupatinath Mahadev Temple, Indreshwar Mahadev Temple, Kantaphod Mahadev Temple, Kesar Bagh Mahadev Temple, Jabreshwar Mahadev Temple, Gopeshwar Mahadev Temple, Gumasta Nagar Shiv Mandir, Gutkeshwar Mahadev Temple and Annapurna Shiv Temple have begun arrangements for special pujas, extended darshan hours and night-long rituals.

Mahanishi Pujan and Aarti will take place at midnight, followed by Bhaktigeet and Kirtan from 12.30 am. Temple committees across the city are focusing on crowd management, cleanliness, lighting and security, as Indore prepares for a night of devotion, discipline and spiritual intensity.

