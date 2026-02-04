Indore News: Advanced Histopathology Lab Inaugurated At MGM Medical College

Indore News: Advanced Histopathology Lab Inaugurated At MGM |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of World Cancer Day, the Department of Pathology at MGM Medical College inaugurated an advanced histopathology laboratory, marking a major step toward strengthening cancer diagnostics.

The inauguration will take place in the presence of chief guest, Nishant Khare.

The newly established facility is a fully automated, high-tech laboratory designed for the diagnosis of cancer and other critical diseases. While biopsy examinations were already being conducted in the department, the introduction of automated systems will significantly reduce reporting time and enhance diagnostic accuracy, benefiting both patients and clinicians.

After nearly 8 months of continuous efforts, the state government sanctioned approximately Rs 1 crore for renovation and upgradation of the laboratory. The Pathology Department had been striving for modernisation for several years, which was finally achieved through the dedicated efforts of Dean Arvind Ghanghoria.

Dr Ghanghoria stated that the new laboratory is a major achievement for the medical college and will enable faster, more precise diagnosis, leading to improved cancer treatment outcomes.

Head of the pathology department Meena Mittal expressed gratitude to the government and college administration, noting that the upgraded lab will significantly enhance departmental capacity and patient care services.