 Indore News: Directorate Of Enforcement Attaches Properties Worth ₹39.91 Lakh Of Ex-IMC Staffer
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Directorate Of Enforcement Attaches Properties Worth ₹39.91 Lakh Of Ex-IMC Staffer

Indore News: Directorate Of Enforcement Attaches Properties Worth ₹39.91 Lakh Of Ex-IMC Staffer

According to the ED, the firm had no genuine business activity and was allegedly used to channel unexplained cash deposits and layer funds. The tainted money was further utilised for the purchase of immovable properties, repayment of housing loans, payment of LIC premiums, and other personal expenditures, indicating the placement, layering, and integration of proceeds of crime.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 12:53 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Directorate Of Enforcement Attaches Properties Worth ₹39.91 Lakh Of Ex-IMC Staffer | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a disproportionate assets case involving Chetan Patil, a former employee of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 39.91 lakh under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Read Also
Indore News: Crime Branch Returns 326 Lost Mobile Phones Worth ₹1.20 Crore to Owners
article-image

The action was carried out by the ED’s Indore-based Sub Zonal Office. According to official information released on Tuesday, the attachment was executed on Monday (February 2). The attached properties include a plot and a residential building registered in the names of Chetan Patil and his wife, Jyoti Patil.

The ED stated that the current market value of the attached properties exceeds Rs 80 lakh. The agency initiated the investigation based on an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Indore, under Sections 7, 13(1)(b), and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018, which are scheduled offences under the PMLA.

The case pertains to allegations that Patil accumulated assets amounting to approximately Rs 1.38 crore during the period from October 1, 1998, to April 12, 2023, which were allegedly disproportionate to his known lawful income of Rs 55.11 lakh.

FPJ Shorts
From Newspaper Seller To Global Youth Icon: UP’s Aman Kumar Inspires Millions With Digital Innovation
From Newspaper Seller To Global Youth Icon: UP’s Aman Kumar Inspires Millions With Digital Innovation
Allahabad HC Rules No Govt Permission Needed For Prayer Meetings On Private Premises
Allahabad HC Rules No Govt Permission Needed For Prayer Meetings On Private Premises
Bombay HC Sets Up High-Power Committee Of Retired Judges To Monitor And Enforce Air Pollution Control Measures
Bombay HC Sets Up High-Power Committee Of Retired Judges To Monitor And Enforce Air Pollution Control Measures
Bombay HC Directs Maharashtra Govt To Decide On 5-Day Week For VIP Protocol Drivers
Bombay HC Directs Maharashtra Govt To Decide On 5-Day Week For VIP Protocol Drivers

During the investigation, the ED found that the alleged proceeds of crime were routed through multiple bank accounts held in the name of Chetan Patil and a proprietorship firm, M/s Nagrodh Architect Engineers and Infrastructure, registered in the name of his wife.

According to the ED, the firm had no genuine business activity and was allegedly used to channel unexplained cash deposits and layer funds. The tainted money was further utilised for the purchase of immovable properties, repayment of housing loans, payment of LIC premiums, and other personal expenditures, indicating the placement, layering, and integration of proceeds of crime.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Directorate Of Enforcement Attaches Properties Worth ₹39.91 Lakh Of Ex-IMC Staffer
Indore News: Directorate Of Enforcement Attaches Properties Worth ₹39.91 Lakh Of Ex-IMC Staffer
Indore News: Collector Instruct Health Department To Immediately Submit Report
Indore News: Collector Instruct Health Department To Immediately Submit Report
Indore News: Official Removed For Poor Cleanliness In Ambika Puri
Indore News: Official Removed For Poor Cleanliness In Ambika Puri
Indore News: For First Time In City, Award Amount ₹25K, Two To Receive Rah-Veer Award For Saving...
Indore News: For First Time In City, Award Amount ₹25K, Two To Receive Rah-Veer Award For Saving...
MP News: PM’s ‘Developed India’ Vision Goes Beyond Economic Growth, Says Union Minister...
MP News: PM’s ‘Developed India’ Vision Goes Beyond Economic Growth, Says Union Minister...