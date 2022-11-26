Madhya Pradesh: BJP aims to win all 1,296 booths in Ratlam district

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): BJP will prepare an action plan to win in all the 1,296 booths in the district. A meeting of the BJP’s district core committee was held today in which

BJP’s MP state incharge Murlidhar Rao gave necessary directions and guidance. District BJP president Rajendra Singh Lunera presided over the meeting.

While speaking Rao stressed the need of district office bearers to visit respective mandal and booths areas at least for seven days period. He said that people must come to know fully as to what are the benefits of the social welfare schemes being run by Central and State Government.

He stressed that maximum eligible people must get benefitted by these social welfare schemes. He also directed that during such visits there is a need of proper interactions with the beneficiaries and eligible people particularly in respect of social welfare schemes.

In the district core committee meeting organisational issues were also discussed. It was decided in the meeting that at every booth more than 50% votes must be bagged by BJP. Those present in the meeting included Ujjain division BJP incharge Alok Sharma, Guman Singh Damor(MP), Chetanya Kashyap, Dr Rajendra Pandey, Dilip Makwana (All MLAs), K K Singh Kalukheda, district BJP general secretaries Sangeeta Charel, Pradeep Upadhyay, BJP state executive committee member Kan Singh Chouhan, Nirmal Kataria and Narain Maida, informed a BJP press release today.

