Indore: Police conduct mock drill for VVIP movement preparation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the upcoming VIP movement and procession and to make the working of the police more effective, a mock drill was held at the DRP Lines on Friday. On the instruction of commissioner of police (CP) Harinarayanachari Mishra and additional commissioner of police Rajesh Hingankar, the police personnel and officers practiced to deal with any untoward situation and law and order situation.

The police officers and police personnel were trained in respect to the use of force during an unpleasant situation, in which the handling of tear gas canisters, how to throw tear gas shells and which force where to use etc. was explained by the senior officers. Also, how to keep oneself safe from the mob, how to deal with them and how to control the riot situation was also practiced.

The motive of the drill was for the preparation of the police during VVIP movements and rally etc in the city. During the mock drill, DCP (Zone-1) Amit Tolani and other additional DCP-level officers, ACPs and TI-level officers were present.