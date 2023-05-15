 Madhya Pradesh: Rozgar Mela to be held on May 16 in Ratlam
Verma will also distribute appointment letters to 110 selected candidates including 55 persons for railways and 110 persons for postal department.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 09:43 PM IST
Representative Image |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister of state, ministry of development of north- eastern region and ministry of cooperation, BL Verma will be the chief guest in the fifth Rozgar Mela to be held here on Tuesday.

According to information, Verma will also distribute appointment letters to 110 selected candidates including 55 persons for railways and 110 persons for postal department. The Information added that Rozgar Mela will be held at Hotel Rudra Palace which will begin at 9.30 am.

In the Rozgar Mela direct telecast of the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be held at 10.30 am.

