Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister launches farmers’ interest waiver scheme in Neemuch

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In the year of the assembly elections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has launched Chief Minister Farmers’ Interest Waiver Scheme, 2023 to help over 11.19 lakh farmers of the state to get rid of RS 2,123 crore rupees of interest.

In Neemuch district alone, over 19k farmers will be benefited from the scheme as an interest of more than Rs 10 crore would be waived off under the scheme, Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar informed.

BJP MLA Parihar said, ‘After the formation of Congress government in 2018, they made promise to waive off farmers’ loans up to Rs 2 lakh within 10 days after the formation of government. But even after remaining in power for 18 months, no step has been taken to waive off loans’.

He added, ‘In a hope that the government will fulfil their promise, many farmers did not repay the loan and as a result, they were declared defaulters. Cooperative societies stopped supplying fertilisers and seeds to them’.

In order to redress farmers’ grievances, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to waive off farmers’ interest, Parihar added.

As per the scheme, the farmers who have Rs 2 lakh in dues including principal amount and interest would be the beneficiaries of this scheme. Farmers will have to submit applications by November 30. In the state, over 4.4 lakh farmers have been included in the scheme. At present, 11.19 lakh farmers are ineligible to avail the scheme. An amount of Rs 3,356 crore of the principal amount and Rs 2,123 crore of interest is still due on them, which would be waived off under the scheme.