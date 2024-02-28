Madhya Pradesh: 'Role Of Prosecution Officers Vital In Implementation Of New Laws' | Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the implementation of three new laws on July 1, a one-day workshop was organised to enhance the legal knowledge and professional efficiency of prosecution officials. Under the guidance of the director general of the directorate of public prosecution, Bhopal Sushma Singh, the workshop was held at the ADR, court complex.

The event was mainly attended by district legal services authority secretary Vijay Kumar Sonkar, district legal aid officer Harshit Bisen and deputy director (prosecution) B S Thakur.

Addressing the attendees, principal district and sessions judge Sushant Huddar emphasised the pivotal role of prosecution officers in implementing new laws effectively.

The workshop comprised several sessions to equip prosecution officers with the necessary tools and knowledge. In the initial session, district prosecution officer Jagdish Chauhan outlined the programme's objectives.

During the second session, retired deputy director, prosecution Sushil Kumar Jain, provided valuable insights into specific laws such as the Prevention of Corruption Act. During the third and last session, Sunil Talreja emphasised on personality skills management and holistic professional development among the officers.

The workshop concluded with a session presided over by ASP Naval Singh Sisodia. Certificates and mementos were distributed to all participants as a token of appreciation. Notably, new criminal laws in India would replace British-era laws, effective July 1, 2024, with significant reforms and punishments.