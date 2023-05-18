 Madhya Pradesh: Robotic machine arrives for road clean-up in Ujjain
Madhya Pradesh: Robotic machine arrives for road clean-up in Ujjain

Cleaning work is being done using Power Roding Apparatus

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
MLA and Mayor operate the robotic machine in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the safety of cleaning friends (safai mitras) by Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC), they have been trained to do the work with latest robotic equipment. Till now, cleaning work is being done using Power Roding Apparatus, Power Bucket Machine and Sewer Inspection Camera. The corporation has made robotic machine available for clean-up work, which was inaugurated on Wednesday by Ujjain North MLA Paras Chandra Jain and Mayor Mukesh Tatwal. The system can save Safai Mitras from harmful gas coming out from the sewer.

