 Madhya Pradesh: Mayor inspects ‘Nagar Van’ development site in Ujjain
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainMadhya Pradesh: Mayor inspects ‘Nagar Van’ development site in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Mayor inspects ‘Nagar Van’ development site in Ujjain

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal inspected the proposed works of the city forest

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): With an aim to increase greenery in the city and reduce air pollution, ‘Nagar Van’ is being built by Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) in collaboration with the forest and environment department at Chamunda Mata Chauraha (Indore Textile Complex). On Wednesday, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal inspected the proposed works of the city forest along with corporation officials and observed the drawing, as well as the tempo of the work, giving instructions to the concerned officer to complete it within the time limit.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Admin pulls out ‘unclaimed’ mawa from pits in Ujjain
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Mayor inspects ‘Nagar Van’ development site in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Mayor inspects ‘Nagar Van’ development site in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Admin pulls out ‘unclaimed’ mawa from pits in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Admin pulls out ‘unclaimed’ mawa from pits in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Locals oppose partial demolition of temple in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Locals oppose partial demolition of temple in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Akhada, temple representatives felicitated in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Akhada, temple representatives felicitated in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands scrapping of ‘paid’ darshan at Mahakal in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands scrapping of ‘paid’ darshan at Mahakal in Ujjain