Madhya Pradesh: Mayor inspects ‘Nagar Van’ development site in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): With an aim to increase greenery in the city and reduce air pollution, ‘Nagar Van’ is being built by Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) in collaboration with the forest and environment department at Chamunda Mata Chauraha (Indore Textile Complex). On Wednesday, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal inspected the proposed works of the city forest along with corporation officials and observed the drawing, as well as the tempo of the work, giving instructions to the concerned officer to complete it within the time limit.