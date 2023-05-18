Madhya Pradesh: Admin pulls out ‘unclaimed’ mawa from pits in Ujjain

Unclaimed mawa recovered from pits in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Scared with the ongoing administrative action against adulterated mawa and ghee, some persons involved in the business threw 1200 kg mawa in the pit in a village under Ghatia sub-division here on Wednesday.

Who was behind this remained a puzzle for the officials of the food safety department. They are still trying to figure it out. On Wednesday, an unknown trader threw 1200 kg of mawa in two pits in the forest located outside Chakrawada village. One pit was 8 feet deep and the mawa was hidden in another 15 feet deep pit.

A team comprising of administrative and food safety officers reached the spot and the mawa was pulled out with the help of a JCB machine. Food safety officers BD Sharma and Pushpendra Dwivedi were in the team. The action of collector Kumar Purushottam and ADM Anukul Jain on food and mawa mafia has created a stir among the manufacturers of adulterated mawa.

