Madhya Pradesh: Roads built on encroached land in Shiv Vatika Colony demolished in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Roads built on encroached land in Shiv Vatika Colony demolished in Alot

The roads built in this colony were demolished by a team of administration.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 08:43 PM IST
article-image
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Following the order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore Bench, the Ratlam administration took action on the Shiv Vatika Colony built on the land of the Gopal Krishna Temple on Friday.

Notably, the Suresh Colony developed this colony in 2016, and the land of the temple in the colony was illegally taken over by the coloniser for his own interest.

As a result, 107 square metres of government land on Survey No 1367 were acquired. There was a 1,000-square-meter encroachment in 1375/3.

In the Indore High Court, BJP leader Mahendra Singh Solanki filed a writ petition requesting that encroachment on government land be removed.

The High Court issued an order directing Ratlam district collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi to remove the encroachment.

