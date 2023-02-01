e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Case registered against AE, contractor  for irregularities in electrification work in Alot

After complaints of irregularities, the local court ordered a probe into the allegations of irregularities.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): An assistant engineer and a contractor have been booked for alleged irregularities in electrification work in Shiv Vatika and Indraprastha Colonies in Alot town of Ratlam district. 

As per details, Suresh Kala, Alot based coloniser, presented a complaint letter at local court. It mentioned that some electrification works in Shiv Vatika and Indraprastha Colonies were given on contract to local contractor Yogesh Rana on October 5, 2019. He complained that the work performed by the contractor was in violation of norms. 

After complaints of irregularities, the local court ordered a probe into the allegations of irregularities. Following the investigation, it was revealed that the work performed is in violation of standards and several irregularities were found. Assistant Engineer ML Chauhan who issued a handover letter to the said contractor was not authorized to sign on the letter. 

Advocate Zahid Khan Multani had submitted the complaint letter to First Class Judge Munal Mohit. Following a court order on Tuesday, a case under Sections 406 and 420 has been registered against the contractor and assistant engineer at Alot police station.

Clarifying the stand over the matter, contractor Rana said that coloniser Suresh Kala's allegations are false and said action is being taken under political pressure. 

article-image

