Madhya Pradesh: Two farmers arrested in 2022 urea loot incident in Alot

FP Photo |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The Alot police have arrested two accused in the urea loot incident that was reported in Taal village of Alot tehsil on November 10. Both the accused are farmers. The police arrested them on the basis of the video footage. In November 2022, farmers in Alot were facing problems in getting urea, after which the farmers called Alot MLA Manoj Chawla on the spot. MLA Manoj Chawla raised the shutter of the godown, after which urea was looted at the godown.

Now the police have arrested Nahar Singh of Gardha village and Balu Singh of Nipania Rajguru village, both of whom are farmers. In the video footage they can be seen carrying the urea sacks from the godown. Police arrested them on Thursday night and booked them under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code for loot, obstruction in government work, and dacoity. In the same case, Alot MLA Manoj Chawla and Congress leader Yogendra Singh Jadaun are in the Central Jail of Indore. On the basis of video footage, Alot police is looking for other accused too.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)