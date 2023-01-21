Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands crop insurance payment for cold-wave-hit farmers in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Block Congress has called on the state government to provide immediate relief to farmers affected by extremely cold temperatures prevailing in the region for over four days now and demanded adequate compensation after conducting an immediate survey of affected crops.

Members handed over a memorandum to SDM Manisha Waskale addressed to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The memorandum stated that farmers in the region have been reporting heavy damage to standing crops of yellow/black mustard, gram, wheat, coriander, fenugreek, peas, and opium due to cold wave conditions in terms of crop yield and nutrition quality.

Farmers are now dreading frost as the rabi crops, especially wheat and gram, are at the flowering stage. They also demand compensation and crop insurance for farmers whose crops have been damaged by extremely cold conditions in the region.

Janpad Panchayat member Ranjit Singh Pawar threatened to hold a mass demonstration if due compensation and crop insurance payment is not released within a fixed time period.

Janpad vice president representative Narendra Singh Parihar, city president Abhinav Nigam, block president Shankar Singh Parihar and Janpad Panchayat member Dayaram Parmar were also present.

