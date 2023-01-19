Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested with 5 stolen bikes, one still at large in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a 36-year-old man from Alot town of Ratlam district on Wednesday for allegedly stealing five motorcycles along with kin from different areas of Nagda town.

Sharing information, Tal SHO Nagesh Yadav said that police intercepted two bike-borne persons during checking at Chaplakhedi village and asked them to produce relevant documents.

But the duo tried to escape from the spot. Police nabbed the rider but the other person managed to escape. The accused has been identified as Bhawarlal Bagri, (36), a resident of Nagda.

During questioning, Bagri told police that he along with his brother named as Rahul Bagri stole five motorcycles from different areas of Nagda town. The police have recovered five bikes. A case under relevant sections of IPC had been registered against the accused.