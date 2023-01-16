e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Cops raid gambling den, arrest four in Alot

Updated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
Representative Image
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot police conducted a raid at far-flung agricultural farm located near Chatta Shah Dargah in Alot town of Ratlam district and arrested four persons involved in gambling on Sunday night. Cash and other materials related to gambling were also seized.

Acting on a tip off, the police raided the area late night and caught four miscreants red-handed while gambling. Other miscreants escaped under the cover of darkness.

Those arrested were identified as Shakeel Khan of Dargaha colony, Faizan Khan of Fakir Colony, Mohin of Mewatipura colony and Babu Shah of Anjuman colony. During course of investigation, arrestedpersons revealed names of their associates, who managed to flee as Saddham, Salman, Rais and Sheru. Police have registered a case against the four persons under Section 13 and 151 of the Public Gambling Act.

