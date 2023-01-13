Madhya Pradesh: KEC International organises rally under road safety week in Alot

FP Photo |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The employees of Kamani Engineering Corporation International Limited held a rally under road safety week in Alot on Thursday. The company is celebrating the road safety week from January 11 to 17. Under this, an oath was also administered by the company's safety officer Abhiranjan to the employees at the SDOP office ground on Tal Road.

Later, an awareness rally was taken out from the SDOP office grounds to Kargil Chowraha via different streets of the city with workers raising slogans on road safety and its importance. Company's employee Shailendra Rai said that the main objective of the rally was to make the general public aware about road safety to avoid accidents. He added, the company will carry out more such rallies during road safety week.

Employees and officers also explained traffic rules to drivers and passers-by and advised them to wear helmets on two-wheeler vehicles. Hundreds of workers and officers participated in the event.