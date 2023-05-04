 Madhya Pradesh: Rly board chairman inspects Dahod rail line tunnel work in Mhow
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 02:44 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Railway Board Chairman and CEO Railway Board Anil Kumar Lahoti inspected the work of the under-construction railway tunnel in the Pithampur Chowpatty area as part of the Indore-Dahod rail line. Western Railway general manager Ashok Mishra, chief administrative officer construction RK Yadav, Ratlam divisional manager Rajneesh Kumar, Western Railway construction officer were also present on the occasion.

The chairman got detailed information about the tunnel construction work and questioned the officers present there on many technical aspects during his 55 minutes of discussion. After a detailed discussion with the officials, the chairman and senior railway officials left for Indore.

