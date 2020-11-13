Madhya Pradesh: Revision test for students of class 9 to 12 from November 20

Half yearly tests for students of class 9-12 of government schools will be held from November 20-28. It is being named as revision test. These tests will be held on open book pattern.

School education department will evaluate the students on online classes that were held during the corona lockdown. Students need not come to the schools to take the tests and can write it from home. The question papers will be uploaded on Vimarsh portal for students. Students also have the option to submit the answer copies in schools and collect question paper for the next day. The can write the answer copies at home.

A parent-teachers meeting will be held on the November 19 to inform the details about exams to the parents and students. This parent-teachers meeting will be held online and offline as well. Teachers have been asked to check the copies and prepare the results by November 30.

The proposal to hold exams on open-book pattern were decided after deliberations were held at various levels by the school education department. Before outbreak of Covid pandemic, half yearly exams were held by the school education department in November.

Online classes were started from 21 September for the students of class 9-12. Later, permission was given to students of these classes to come to school but only for doubt clearing sessions. Regular classes are still on hold in all schools.