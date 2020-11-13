Madhya Pradesh: Fifth round of college level counselling to start from November 16

Fifth and last round for college level counseling for admissions in first year in undergraduate and postgraduate courses will start from November 16. Admission process will conclude on November 23, which is also the last day date to deposit fee.

The higher education department released the schedule for admissions in first year of undergraduate and postgraduate courses on Friday. The process will start from November 16. The applicants can start registration from November 16 online, which can be done till November 20.

Verification of the documents will also start simultaneously from November 18, that could be done at any college’s help desk. Colleges will display numbers of vacant seats in different courses in their colleges and keep it updating with new admissions. This process will continue till November 23.

Students need to deposit the fee once their name is confirmed from the college. Fees should be deposited immediately after confirmation of admission else the seat will be allotted to another student.