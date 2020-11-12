Madhya Pradesh: College admission deadline extended, fifth round of CLC after Diwali

Date for admissions in colleges and universities across the state have been extended once again. Fifth round of college level counseling (CLC) will start after Diwali, said higher education minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday.

The minister said the last round of CLC will begin after Diwali. Once the admission process is complete, classes may begin from the month of December.

Officials of the department are mulling over how to conduct exams during the corona period or on other alternative means as well so that students do not suffer. ‘A task force will be constituted to look into this issue that will work out a formula according to the UGC guidelines,’ said Yadav.

Colleges and universities are also providing online counseling to the students who were driven into depression due to corona lockdown. Each teacher will remain in touch with a group of students directly under mentorship programme, he added.

Yadav said that principals of the colleges will be relieved from teaching work and focus on administrative works only. For this, training will be provided to three staff members in seniority sequence from each college and then principals will be relieved from conducting teaching works.

The department of higher education is also working on promotion of professors so that colleges get reprieve from in-charge principals. About 550 assistant professors will be promoted in the process. This would lead to improvement in functioning of colleges and providing quality education to the students.

Replying to a question, Yadav said that Janbhagidari Samitis of colleges will be constituted afresh and will be made more efficient and handed over more responsibilities. The minister said that action will be taken against colleges running from small places and violating guidelines and rules.