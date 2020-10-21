Madhya Pradesh: Revised syllabi ready but colleges want to follow it from next year

Indore: Department of Higher Education (DHE) has revised syllabi of undergraduate first year courses and has signalled that it wants its implementation from session 2020-2021 whereas the colleges want to introduce the new curricula from next academic year.

As per information, new topics have been added in syllabi of BCom, BSc and BA first year course. The committees roped in the task of revising the syllabi keeping current and futuristic demand in mind have completed the job and submitted the drafts to DHE.

According to information, more than 25 per cent of syllabi have been revised in each course.

While GST and other taxes have been included in BCom syllabus, research-inventions have found a place in BSc syllabus.

DHE had entrusted the responsibility of revising syllabus course-wise. While Barkatullah University was told to revise the syllabus of BSc, Bhoj University and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University were directed to upgrade BCom and BA curricula respectively. The universities submitted copies of revised syllabi to DHE by September 30 and held discussions on it on October 5.

On October 10, senior officials sent the proposal to the coordination committee – the apex body of higher education in the state -- for giving approval to the revised syllabi.