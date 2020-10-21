Madhya Pradesh: Non-MLA ministers Tulsiram Silawat and Govind Rajput resign; to contest bypolls

Madhya Pradesh ministers Tulsiram Silawat and Govind Rajput, who are not members of the state legislature, have resigned from their posts after completion of six months in office, an official said on Wednesday.

Both of them are contesting the November 3 state Assembly bypolls.

As per Article 164 (4) of the Constitution, "a minister who for any period of six consecutive months is not a member of the legislature of the state shall at the expiration of that period cease to be a minister".

"Both Silawat and Rajput have resigned from their posts, a public relation department official told PTI.

In a letter dated October 20 addressed to chief minister, Silawat said, As per the Constitutions Article 164 (4), I am resigning from the post of water resources minister on my own."