Madhya Pradesh: Revenue official caught taking Rs 1 lakh bribe in Panna

Lokayukta police on Wednesday caught a revenue official while he was allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a man to facilitate his land case here in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The accused, serving as tehsilar at Ajaygarh in Panna district, allegedly demanded the bribe from the complainant to facilitate a change in a land title and give permission for construction of a house, said Rajesh Khede, the deputy superintendent of police from the anti-corruption watchdog.

The accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe at a Public Works Department rest house here, he said.

He has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.