Madhya Pradesh: Returning from wedding function, Four youths killed in bike accident in Meghnagar

Accident | Representative Photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with an unknown vehicle in Kalyanpura area under Jhabua district on Saturday night.

The accident occurred near Mundal village when four youths mounted on the bike and were returning home after attending a wedding function, which collided with an unknown vehicle. As soon as information of the accident was received, villagers alerted 108 and dialled 100 helpline numbers. The three youths died on the spot while the other was critically injured but died before receiving treatment. The police team reached the spot and sent bodies to the district hospital for autopsy.

The deceased were identified as Titiya Gamad (18), Raju Pargi (18), Michael Kamaji (13) and Chen Singh (25), all residents of Kankadkuan village under Kalyanpura police station limits. Raju Pargi was going to get married after two days but destiny had other plans for him. The wedding preparations were almost complete. After post-mortem the bodies were handed over to the families.

SHO Kaushalya Chouhan said that the vehicle involved in the accident is being searched. Further investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the tragedy.