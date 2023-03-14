Madhya Pradesh: Locals paying price for contractor’s negligence in Meghnagar

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Locals using Sai crossroads Meghnagar these days are paying the price for the contractor's negligence at the under-construction Girls Hostel.

The renovation work of the Kamla Nehru Girls Hostel is being done by a Dhar-based contractor through a petty contract at the local level. While doing his work the contractor has deposited the construction material in the middle of the road, causing inconvenience to hundreds of commuters.

Locals reported that the construction of the Girls Hostel in Meghnagar has been marred with controversy since its inception, with irregularities prevalent on the construction site.

To make matters worse, the Project Implementation Unit (PWD PIU), the local administrative officers, are also involved in covering up these irregularities rather than taking appropriate action.

Child labour at construction site

There have been instances of child labour at the site in the past which have now stopped after the SDM, collector and executive engineer of PIU were informed of it but the labour department has not taken any action even after being informed about the matter.

No sign board at site

No sign board containing information about construction has been placed at the site. No details like the cost of the project, the constructing company, duration of the work and other necessary information are available at the site. Information about the name and phone number of the officer or responsible officers of the concerned department which has to be displayed is also not available.

The contractor has caused damage to many public properties and a complaint has also been made to the police. On the very first day, the employees of the contractor had run a sand-loaded dumper weighing 40 to 50 tonnes on the road constructed by the council.

Under the cleanliness survey 2022, the Council had installed several cement benches for people to sit at the selfie point built at the construction site, but these benches have been damaged. The council had spent thousands of rupees to make a selfie point along with the pavers here, which too has been damaged by the contractor.

No impact of collector's visit

Collector Rajni Singh herself inspected the said work site but did not bother to check the difficulty arising out of the construction material that is spread on the road.

Complaint filed with the CM helpline

People have repeatedly told the council's officials to ensure that construction material is not kept on the road but the contractor has done nothing to resolve public problems in the last two months. On March 13, a complaint about construction material on the road was filed with the CM helpline.