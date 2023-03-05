Madhya Pradesh: Lack of information fails ex-gratia assistance distribution to beneficiaries in Meghnagar

FP Photo |

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributed the ex-gratia assistance to beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Jan-Kalyan Sambal Yojana from Mauganj in Rewa district, through a single-click medium on Saturday. But, the eligible beneficiaries of Meghnagar Janpad Panchayat fail to received the amount of Rs 2 lakhs due to a lack of information.

CM Shivraj intended to connect with the beneficiaries via live telecast from Mauganj, but the assembly hall of Meghnagar Janpad Panchayat was discovered to be completely empty. The secretaries and sarpanches of some panchayats, as well as a few villagers, were present until 2:30 pm Antar Singh Dawar, CEO of Meghnagar Janpad Panchayat, also registered his presence, but no beneficiaries were visible in the programme.

Notably, the secretaries of 61 panchayats in the block were notified via letter to bring the eligible beneficiaries to the ex-gratia distribution programme. Due to the Bhagoria festival, however, no authorities were able to bring either beneficiaries or registered workers from their panchayats. The entire arrangement failed as a result of this.

