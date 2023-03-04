e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Lukewarm response to Bhagoria Haat in Meghnagar disappoints traders

Madhya Pradesh: Lukewarm response to Bhagoria Haat in Meghnagar disappoints traders

The traders expressed their disappointment at the low volume of trade.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 10:09 PM IST
article-image

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Bhagoria Haat, the traditional festival of the tribal community, was organised in Meghnagar on Saturday.

This time there was not much enthusiasm among the villagers regarding the festival. A small number of villagers reached the haat market resulting in low business at the fair but there was a good crowd at the women's beauty shops and paan shops in the market.

The traders expressed their disappointment at the low volume of trade.

Council arranges drinking water

Once upon a time, the government used to distribute sherbet through the administration and local bodies in the Haat market, but this time people did not get the sherbet. Although the council had arranged tents and drinking water for the villagers to sit at four to five places in the town. Here the employees of the council helped the people by providing water service.

Both Congress and BJP leaders along with their supporters took out processions in the Haat Bazaar.

A large number of villagers along with the sarpanch arrived with drums and other instruments. Congress MLA Virsingh Bhuria was seen greeting the people while playing Madal. On behalf of the BJP, state president of Scheduled Tribe Morcha Kalsingh Bhabhor, tribal leader Shyama Tahed, city council president Kamlesh Machar, Mukesh Mehta joined the Gair.

Read Also
Madhya Prades: Dhar admin, PHE department quench people's thirst without using water tankers
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Two measles deaths, 135 cases reported in state

Madhya Pradesh: Two measles deaths, 135 cases reported in state

Madhya Pradesh: New building of Katju law college inaugurated in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: New building of Katju law college inaugurated in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Lukewarm response to Bhagoria Haat in Meghnagar disappoints traders

Madhya Pradesh: Lukewarm response to Bhagoria Haat in Meghnagar disappoints traders

Madhya Pradesh: Bhagoria fair losing sheen, sees lack of crowd in Khetia

Madhya Pradesh: Bhagoria fair losing sheen, sees lack of crowd in Khetia

Madhya Pradesh: Applicants to make 8 self-declarations to avail benefits of Ladli Bahna Yojana in...

Madhya Pradesh: Applicants to make 8 self-declarations to avail benefits of Ladli Bahna Yojana in...