Madhya Pradesh: Lukewarm response to Bhagoria Haat in Meghnagar disappoints traders

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Bhagoria Haat, the traditional festival of the tribal community, was organised in Meghnagar on Saturday.

This time there was not much enthusiasm among the villagers regarding the festival. A small number of villagers reached the haat market resulting in low business at the fair but there was a good crowd at the women's beauty shops and paan shops in the market.

The traders expressed their disappointment at the low volume of trade.

Council arranges drinking water

Once upon a time, the government used to distribute sherbet through the administration and local bodies in the Haat market, but this time people did not get the sherbet. Although the council had arranged tents and drinking water for the villagers to sit at four to five places in the town. Here the employees of the council helped the people by providing water service.

Both Congress and BJP leaders along with their supporters took out processions in the Haat Bazaar.

A large number of villagers along with the sarpanch arrived with drums and other instruments. Congress MLA Virsingh Bhuria was seen greeting the people while playing Madal. On behalf of the BJP, state president of Scheduled Tribe Morcha Kalsingh Bhabhor, tribal leader Shyama Tahed, city council president Kamlesh Machar, Mukesh Mehta joined the Gair.