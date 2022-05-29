Madhya Prades: Dhar admin, PHE department quench people's thirst without using water tankers

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Amid scorching summer, the Dhar district administration has once again managed to provide sufficient water to both urban and remote areas in the entire district without engaging tankers or other means of transportation thanks to the proactiveness of the administration and public health engineering department.

According to officials, this is the second consecutive year when the administration and PHE department did not engage vehicles for transportation of water, saving lakhs of rupees which they used to spend on the rent of these vehicles in earlier years.

Briefing the department meeting, PHE departmentís executive engineer KP Verma informed that the department acquired handpumps at nine villages to fulfil the need for drinking water. Besides a total of 1,5036 hand pumps are operational in the district out of a total of 17,655 hand pumps. As many as 2,619 handpumps are non-functional, while 2,202 hand pumps are temporarily closed due to low water levels.

As many as 491 Nal Jal Yojanas have been approved for different villages in all the 13 blocks of the district and work on 471 of these is going on.

Verma added that due to the continuous efforts of the department, this yearís administration did not engage any vehicle for transportation as under the Jan Jeevan Mission in the district, 29,188 tap connections were given in 6 months. With this, as many as 68 villages are getting tap water 100 per cent, while more than 5,000 more connections are expected to be provided in the next 3 months.

Verma anticipated that no village will face water scarcity in the coming days as the entire department is working to ensure this outcome.

