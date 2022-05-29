e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Minister Vishvas Sarang asks municipal corporation to clean drains before monsoon

He also asked officials to remove thorny bushes growing in drains, beautify pavements and clean paver blocks.

Padma ShastriUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 06:54 PM IST
Bhopal: Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang inspects drainage system in Narela on Sunday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang on Sunday inspected the drainage system in Narela, an assembly constituency he represents. During the inspection, Minister Sarang asked officials to clean drains before monsoon.

Sarang said Bhopal Municipal Corporation had launched campaign to clean all the drains of the city before the onset of monsoon. He further said that campaign aimed at preventing waterlogging during rains.

Sarang said that Poklane machines and JCBs used for cleaning large drains damaged boundary wall of drains. To solve this problem, order has been issued build ramps near drains.

The minister also asked officials to remove thorny bushes growing in drains, beautify pavements and clean paver blocks. He pointed at blocked drains. Bhopal municipal commissioner KVS Choudary who accompanied the minister said that BMC had stepped up efforts to clean drains to avoid waterlogging during rainy season.

Sarang said that a model drainage system had been established in Narela Vidhan Sabha under Amrut scheme.

Narela area earlier faced floods due to waterlogging during rainy season. “Now, all the drains have been channelised due to which there has been no flood anywhere in Narela area for past 5 years,” Sarang said.

He also said that work to repair dilapidated roads in Narela constituency had begun. The road maintenance work is also on, he added.

